Rinconcito Salvadoreño to close after 25+ years of operation

There have been restaurant closures all over Vancouver recently, and another much-loved spot is being added to the list.

Salvadorian restaurant Rinconcito Salvadoreño announced on its social media that it’ll be closing its doors.

“We would like to thank our staff, past and present, for being such an integral part of our business and for helping us to provide so many wonderful experiences to our countless guests over the years,” shared the restaurant.

“It has been a pleasure serving our dishes to our customers, who became friends and family over the past 26 years. But it’s time to say goodbye.”

Rinconcito is best known for its pupusas, which are filled with all sorts of yummy goodness, such as cheese, beans, pork, and more.

“We look forward to srving you our dishes made with love at least one more time before we close,” concluded the restaurant. “You can stay informed for future products and future restaurant experiences on the Rinconcito Facebook and Instagram.”

Rinconcito Salvadoreño’s last day of operation will be March 30, 2024.

Rinconcito Salvadoreño

Address: 2062 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

