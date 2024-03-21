Finch's to close its West Pender location

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Finch’s is gearing up to close the doors to its location at 353 West Pender Street.

An employee at Finch’s confirmed with Dished over the phone that its last day at this location will be tomorrow, March 22.

The employee told us the closure was due to the increasing cost of upkeep and repairs. Thankfully, you can still visit Finch’s at its 501 E Georgia Street location.

The restaurant has recently seen a “boatload of vandalism,” with nine of its windows smashed within an 18-month period. Owner Sheryl Matthews started a GoFundMe back in December 2023 to help keep it open.

“I’ve been putting this off for three years, trying to stabilize things… but since 2020 Finch’s has been struggling to stay open because of the pandemic and inflation,” shared Matthews on the GoFundMe page. “There is no way to dig ourselves out of the crazy debt this caused, and still do what we do.”

“So instead of just disappearing and leaving you to wonder what happened… maybe people would rather donate the cost of coffee or lunch to keep Finch’s as part of our city.”

Will you be visiting Finch’s on its last day? Let us know in the comments.

