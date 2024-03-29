Novella: Main Street cafe to wind down operations next month

Boxset Collective has some exciting happenings ahead when it comes to its concepts, and one of them is transitioning to a new chapter: Novella.

The 2650 Main Street Vancouver coffee and brunch spot has been open since winter 2023, but today, we learned the concept as we know it will be stopping operations soon.

“With Novella, the decision to wind down is definitely bittersweet. We love our loyal guests, and it’s been great getting into coffee culture with them,” explains Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective.

“This change allows us to fully dedicate resources to opening a brand new, soon-to-be-announced, program in the space. We’re proud of what we’ve built, and we’re thrilled our partner House of Funk is continuing to make waves with their new coffee bars. We know a couple of our team members already have new projects lined up, and the others will be staying on to join our restaurant team. We thank them for being part of this memorable chapter.”

The group will be opening a new concept at the Main Street spot. Keep your eyes on this space to learn more details soon.

Novella’s last day of operation will be April 7, 2024, be sure to pop in before then if you can.

