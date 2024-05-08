"It’s time for me to write a new chapter": Impostori Trattoria to close

Restaurant closures have been happening all over Vancouver, and now the much-loved Italian restaurant Impostori Trattoria is joining the list.

“Over the past few weeks and months some circumstances have arisen in my life that have given me cause for thought and reflection. After some consideration, I’ve decided to accept an offer I received for Impostori,” shared Chef Andrey Durbach in the Instagram announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Impostori Trattoria (@impostori_trattoria)

“After 40 years of standing in kitchens, 28 years of ownership at 9 restaurants, and innumerable stints as Chef, it’s time for me to step out from behind the stoves, explore some different avenues and pursue some different goals,” he continued.

Located at 3121 Granville Street, between 15th and 16th Avenues, Impostori opened its doors in 2022. It offers a menu of Italian classics, with the occasional fusion dish inspired by the chef’s travels.

“It’s time for me to write a new chapter, and I hope to contribute to the dynamic, ever evolving hospitality sector in Vancouver in a different way,” said Chef Durbach.

Impostori’s last night of regular service will be Saturday, June 8. A festive prezzo fisso Sunday lunch will be offered on June 9.

Will you miss this spot?

Address: 3121 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok