The Arbor set to close its doors next month in Vancouver
Mar 20 2024, 2:23 pm
It has been a seriously rough time when it comes to plant-based restaurant closures.
Following an unfortunate series of announcements from vegan food businesses closing down their brick-and-mortar spaces, it looks like soon we’ll be down yet another one: The Arbor.
The 3941 Main Street restaurant opened in 2016. Its sister spot, The Acorn, a celebrated vegan and vegetarian fine dining concept, is located just steps away.
The Arbor was known for its plant-based comfort classics and tucked-away garden patio, too.
This spot is set to close on April 7. Be sure to pop in before then.
