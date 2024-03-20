The Arbor set to close its doors next month in Vancouver

It has been a seriously rough time when it comes to plant-based restaurant closures.

Following an unfortunate series of announcements from vegan food businesses closing down their brick-and-mortar spaces, it looks like soon we’ll be down yet another one: The Arbor.

The 3941 Main Street restaurant opened in 2016. Its sister spot, The Acorn, a celebrated vegan and vegetarian fine dining concept, is located just steps away.

The Arbor was known for its plant-based comfort classics and tucked-away garden patio, too.

This spot is set to close on April 7. Be sure to pop in before then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Arbor Restaurant (@arborvancouver)

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok