FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

The Arbor set to close its doors next month in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 20 2024, 2:23 pm
The Arbor set to close its doors next month in Vancouver
Spaghetti and Neatballs (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

It has been a seriously rough time when it comes to plant-based restaurant closures.

Following an unfortunate series of announcements from vegan food businesses closing down their brick-and-mortar spaces, it looks like soon we’ll be down yet another one: The Arbor.

The 3941 Main Street restaurant opened in 2016. Its sister spot, The Acorn, a celebrated vegan and vegetarian fine dining concept, is located just steps away.

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

The Arbor was known for its plant-based comfort classics and tucked-away garden patio, too.

This spot is set to close on April 7. Be sure to pop in before then.

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop