Kazu to permanently close after 10 years of operation
After 10 years of business, Kazu Japanese restaurant is permanently closing its doors.
“After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently,” shared Kazu in an Instagram post.
Kazu is known best for its delicious Japanese cuisine like its large assortment of sushi. Fan favourite tolls include the Crazy Burnaby Roll, which is made with tuna, wild sockeye salmon, massage, lettuce, radish sprouts, mayonnaise, mackerel, squid, octopus, and yellowtail.
View this post on Instagram
“We are immensely grateful for the support and patronage you have shown us throughout the 10 years. Your loyalty and enthusiasm have made this journey truly unforgettable,” continued Kazu. “Thank you for being a part of our story”
- You might also like:
- Finch's to close its West Pender location
- Inside downtown Vancouver's hot new ice cream shop before it opens
- Vietnamese and Japanese inspired bakery and cafe to open second Vancouver location
Kazu’s last day will be April 7, so you still have some time to enjoy one last meal before it closes for good.
Kazu Japanese Restaurant
Address: 4332 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok