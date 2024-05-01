Jamjar Canteen to close its Shipyards location

Restaurant closures have been on the rise recently, and another spot is unfortunately being added to the list. Jamjar Canteen is closing its Shipyards location.

“This month brings the closure of our youngest stores,” the restaurant shared on Instagram. “Our North Van location which opened its doors shortly before the onset of the pandemic will be shuttering its doors for good.”

The spot is set to close on May 6. Jamjar cited “a combination of mistakes we’ve made and a very challenging environment” as the reason for the closure.

Opened in 2019, this was Jamjar’s third canteen location.

“We are grateful for the love you’ve shown and are committed to serving you at our Commercial Dr. and UBC locations,” concluded the restaurant.

Address: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

