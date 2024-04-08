Sala Thai restaurant to close after 38 years of business

Another notable Vancouver restaurant is closing its doors. Sala Thai restaurant will shut for good after nearly four decades of business.

The downtown destination, which specializes in Central Thai cuisine, shared it will stop operations at the end of the month.

Located at 888 Burrard Street #102, Sala Thai has been serving patrons for 38 years.

“For our family, Sala Thai has been more than just a restaurant – it’s been a labour of love, a dream realized, and a cherished part of our family’s journey. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support over the years and we hope to see you one last time before we close our doors,” the restaurant shared.

“Though this chapter may be closing, this is not goodbye. Thank you for making Sala Thai a cherished destination in Vancouver.”

Be sure to pop into this spot before it closes its door for good on April 28.

Sala Thai joins several other local food businesses that have either closed or will be closing soon.

