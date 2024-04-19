Timberman Chinese Restaurant has closed its doors after seven years

Restaurant closures have been on the rise, and unfortunately, another spot has joined the growing list. After seven years of operation, Timberman Chinese Restaurant has closed its doors.

“We would like to thank you for your support over the past seven years,” the restaurant said on its website. “This community holds a special place in our hearts.”

Located at 1475 Prairie Avenue in Port Coquitlam, the spot was best known for its affordable Chinese cuisine.

However, it may not be all doom and gloom for the business owners. In the closure announcement, the restaurant owners shared that they have “decided to pursue other ventures.” Whether that means another restaurant from the owners is yet to be seen.

Address: 1475 Prairie Avenue, Port Coquitlam

