Black Rice Izakaya is closing after 10 years

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for restaurant closures, and now a downtown izakaya spot is closing its doors after 10 years of business.

“With heavy heart, we are announcing our closure,” shared Black Rice Izakaya on Instagram.

“We want to express our gratitude to all of our staff and patrons over the years. It has been an amazing decade with you, Vancouver!”

Black Rice said that Sunday, April 7, will be its last day of operation. It is best known for its creative takes on izakaya, sushi, sashimi, aburi, kaiseki sets, and cocktails.

However, the Instagram post wasn’t all doom and gloom. Black Rice teased that it would be back with some “exciting news soon.”

Address: 782 Cambie Street, Vancouver

