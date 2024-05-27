The Cordova to permanently close its doors in Gastown soon

One of Gastown’s most notable destinations for watching sports and enjoying sips has announced it’s permanently closing. The Cordova, located at 136 W Cordova Street inside the Woodward’s Building, will wrap up operations at the end of the month.

While the local watering hole said it was “sad to be leaving,” it also ended its message on a high note.

“We’re excited for what’s coming into this space next!”

We’ll keep you posted on all those details as they come, but in the meantime, you still have a few more days to head into The Cordova before its final call on May 30.

The bar will be offering $5 drinks all day long on May 29 and 30.

The Cordova Bar and Restaurant

Address: 136 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-0400

