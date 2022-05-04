The Amazing Brentwood has some great food options already, but we’ve got another spot to add to the list of eateries: R+D Kitchen by White Spot.

This brand new concept from the iconic BC company is set to open next week at the Burnaby shopping centre’s new food court, Tables.

R+D Kitchen will offer patrons the opportunity to try innovative menu items direct from White Spot’s Culinary Centre.

In addition to an array of familiar White Spot classics, customers will find a rotating selection of new dishes on the menu at R+D.

Executive Chef James Kennedy and the culinary team have created a menu for lunch, happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch.

Patrons can expect vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, and to see items like Harissa Cauliflower Steak, Neapolitan-style Pizza, and Crispy Skin Arctic Char on the menu here.

The weekend brunch will boast bites like the Prawn & Bacon Benny.

When it comes to drinks, we’ve got a lot we can sip on here.

The menu features creations made by Vancouver’s Kaitlyn Stewart. Drinks up for order will include a Hugo Spritz and a Wildberry Gin Mule with wildberry slush. There will also be rotating taps of craft beer, cider, wine, and the brand’s signature hand-scooped milkshakes.

The items crafted and served here will be fully vetted by White Spot’s internal tasting panels before being served to customers. If those dishes are a hit, they’ll be considered for possible inclusion on a White Spot core or promotional menu.

R+D Kitchen by White Spot opens May 10 at The Amazing Brentwood.

R+D Kitchen by White Spot

Address: The Amazing Brentwood (Tables) — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby