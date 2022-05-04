White Spot's new concept R+D Kitchen to open at The Amazing Brentwood
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
The Amazing Brentwood has some great food options already, but we’ve got another spot to add to the list of eateries: R+D Kitchen by White Spot.
This brand new concept from the iconic BC company is set to open next week at the Burnaby shopping centre’s new food court, Tables.
R+D Kitchen will offer patrons the opportunity to try innovative menu items direct from White Spot’s Culinary Centre.
In addition to an array of familiar White Spot classics, customers will find a rotating selection of new dishes on the menu at R+D.
Executive Chef James Kennedy and the culinary team have created a menu for lunch, happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch.
Patrons can expect vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, and to see items like Harissa Cauliflower Steak, Neapolitan-style Pizza, and Crispy Skin Arctic Char on the menu here.
The weekend brunch will boast bites like the Prawn & Bacon Benny.
When it comes to drinks, we’ve got a lot we can sip on here.
The menu features creations made by Vancouver’s Kaitlyn Stewart. Drinks up for order will include a Hugo Spritz and a Wildberry Gin Mule with wildberry slush. There will also be rotating taps of craft beer, cider, wine, and the brand’s signature hand-scooped milkshakes.
The items crafted and served here will be fully vetted by White Spot’s internal tasting panels before being served to customers. If those dishes are a hit, they’ll be considered for possible inclusion on a White Spot core or promotional menu.
R+D Kitchen by White Spot opens May 10 at The Amazing Brentwood.
R+D Kitchen by White Spot
Address: The Amazing Brentwood (Tables) — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby