FoodRestaurant OpeningsRestaurant Closings

Sushi Today takes over former Sushi Maki location in Vancouver

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Apr 15 2024, 6:45 pm
Sushi Today takes over former Sushi Maki location in Vancouver

Sushi Maki, located at 989 Hornby Street in Vancouver, quietly closed its doors. But don’t fret — a new restaurant has taken its place, offering a similar menu.

Sushi Today opened earlier this spring and offers a variety of classic options as well as some special rolls, like its Cheese-Chick roll with cream cheese, chicken katsu, avocado, crab meat, unagi sauce, mozza cheese, and torch white sauce.

The menu also includes tempura, udon, rice bowls, and sushi pizza.

Will you be checking out this new Vancouver restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

Sushi Today

Address: 989 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop