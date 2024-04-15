Sushi Today takes over former Sushi Maki location in Vancouver

Sushi Maki, located at 989 Hornby Street in Vancouver, quietly closed its doors. But don’t fret — a new restaurant has taken its place, offering a similar menu.

Sushi Today opened earlier this spring and offers a variety of classic options as well as some special rolls, like its Cheese-Chick roll with cream cheese, chicken katsu, avocado, crab meat, unagi sauce, mozza cheese, and torch white sauce.

The menu also includes tempura, udon, rice bowls, and sushi pizza.

Will you be checking out this new Vancouver restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 989 Hornby Street, Vancouver

