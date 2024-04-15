Sushi Today takes over former Sushi Maki location in Vancouver
Apr 15 2024, 6:45 pm
Sushi Maki, located at 989 Hornby Street in Vancouver, quietly closed its doors. But don’t fret — a new restaurant has taken its place, offering a similar menu.
Sushi Today opened earlier this spring and offers a variety of classic options as well as some special rolls, like its Cheese-Chick roll with cream cheese, chicken katsu, avocado, crab meat, unagi sauce, mozza cheese, and torch white sauce.
The menu also includes tempura, udon, rice bowls, and sushi pizza.
- You might also like:
- New Metro Vancouver grocery store to feature burrito bar, carving station, and dine-in seating
- Famous Korean fried chicken chain to open new Metro Vancouver location
- Commercial Drive’s only rooftop patio just got a major makeover
Will you be checking out this new Vancouver restaurant? Let us know in the comments.
Sushi Today
Address: 989 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok