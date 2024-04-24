A popular and beloved White Rock wine and tapas bar will close on Friday, April 26.

Bin 101, located at 1436 Johnston Road, took to Facebook to make the sad announcement to its followers “with a heavy heart.”

The restaurant has been operating for over a decade and serves dishes like garlic tiger prawns, cauliflower bites and pasta, and traditional boozy beverages and cocktails.

“To our patrons who have become family, thank you for being the most important part of our Bin 101 journey,” the restaurant said.

“This is an incredibly bittersweet end to an amazing chapter.”

The restaurant has encouraged folks to reserve a spot online before its Friday closure.

Many people have responded with sadness to the closing announcement, lamenting the loss of this White Rock establishment.

“Truly the best place in town,” one patron said of the White Rock bar.

Another Facebook user said that the establishment was their “special place.”

“We have always loved coming to your restaurant,” said another patron.

The sentiments could be summed up with this comment from another patron:

“You guys will be horribly missed.”

Ben Dunnill, a musician who has played at the restaurant for ten years, also expressed his sadness in an Instagram post.