Sparta Greek Taverna has closed after 40+ years of operation

It’s been a sad year for restaurant closures, and now another long-time spot has closed its doors. Sparta Greek Taverna will close after 40 years of operation.

Located at 2232 McAllister Avenue in Port Coquitlam, the spot was best known for its traditional Greek cuisine and pizza offerings. On its website, it shared that it’s been at the corner of McAllister and Donald in downtown Port Coquitlam for nearly 50 years.

The restaurant has gone by many names over the years, like Sparta Empire Greek Taverna and Pizza, until it settled on its most current one.

On its website, Sparta said it’s “known as the restaurant with good Greek food as well as tasty BBQ dishes, delicious pasta, and our memorable in-house crust pan pizza. Sparta is, in every sense of the word, a neighbourhood restaurant that has served residents of Tri-Cities and their guests through many decades.”

Dished reached out to Sparta for more information but did not receive a response. However, the restaurant is now listed as “Permanently Closed” on Google, and online ordering has been disabled. Signs on the windows indicate that a new dosa spot will be opening in its place.

Will you miss this spot for Greek cuisine? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 2232 McAllister Avenue, Port Coquitlam

