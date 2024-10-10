New restaurants in Vancouver, Metro Vancouver: 25 places to check out
Vancouver has enough new restaurants to fill your fall eating schedule. We’ve collected all the notable ones for you.
There is always a lot to chow down on in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are some new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try.
Loam Bistro
Hungry Vancouverites have another reason to hop on the SeaBus and head over to Lower Lonsdale, as the neighbourhood’s newest brunch café, Loam Bistro, is open.
Dished popped into the new 230 Esplanade West eatery to check it out before launch. The business’s exterior is delightfully dominated by Loam’s colourful branding, which was the vision of life and business partners/owners Honoka Saito and Chef Rahul Negi.
Address: 230 Esplanade W, North Vancouver
Bow & Stern Brentwood
Located in a notable location at The Amazing Brentwood, above BMO on the second level of the shopping centre, Bow & Stern’s interior was nearly ready when we entered the 160-seat restaurant.
North Vancouver-based Humphries Construction Group has designed and constructed the space. The restaurant features warm natural wood, soft lighting, pops of greenery, and an L-shaped bar, which will soon serve as the oyster bar
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby (just outside the Tables food court, above BMO)
Jack’s Chowder
In case you didn’t catch it, Shameless Buns is changing things up at its brick-and-mortar spot. The popular Filipino concept, which will still operate its roaming food trucks, will be transitioning its physical restaurant location into its new much-loved New England clam chowder spot called Jack’s Chowder.
You can enjoy these eats from Friday to Sunday at 5772 Fraser Street.
Address: Shameless Buns — 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Just Pizza
Just Pizza has officially opened its doors and, as its name suggests, is serving up tasty pizzas.
One of these more unique pizzas is the Filipino Breakfast, a pizza with garlic white sauce, mozzarella, longganisa, sunny side up egg, jalapenos, pickled red onions, fried garlic, and scallions.
Address: 1629 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-8888
Bar Down Cookies
Just in time for fall, Bar Down Cookies has opened a milk and “brookie” bar in Metro Vancouver.
What is a brookie, you may ask? Co-owner Kayla Harvey (who owns the businesses with her brother Brayden Harvey) told Dished that they are “the perfect fusion between a brownie and a cookie, offering crispy golden brown edges (like a cookie) and a soft, indulgent center (just like a brownie).”
Address: Inside Willowbrook Mall near the Hudson Bay — 19705 Fraser Highway, Langley
Strathcona North
Vancouver-based craft brewery Strathcona Beer Company has officially expanded with a new location on the North Shore.
Located in Lonsdale Quay Market, Strathcona North offers beer flights and sleeves of some of its most popular brews alongside Lolo, the company’s tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktails. There will also be a select menu of tasty bites that focus on local ingredients.
Address: 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
El Cafecito
Vancouver just got a new spot for authentic Mexican burritos and organic artisanal coffee: El Cafecito.
The fast-casual café is located within Alimentaria Mexicana on Granville Island. It comes from the same folks behind Alimentaria, Nuba, and the much-loved Chancho Tortilleria.
Aiming to offer patrons a quick and convenient experience, El Cafecito serves up sustainably sourced, organic Agro Roasters coffee alongside signature sips like the Nitro Cafe De Olla and the Horchatte, described as “a playful take on latte using horchata.”
Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver
Taylight Local Craft Beer & Kitchen
A Port Coquitlam brewery has recently launched a destination for sips and bites in downtown Vancouver: Taylight Local Craft Beer & Kitchen.
This new spot is located at 990 Smithe Street in Vancouver, just around the corner from the Scotiabank Theatre and right next to Pacifico Pizzeria.
Taylight took over this address from Chef Huang Taiwan Bistro 990, which quietly closed in 2023.
Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-564-1990
Tasty BBQ and Beer Bar
The wait is finally over; Tasty BBQ and Beer Bar has officially opened its Vancouver location.
The restaurant opened in a prime location at 1018 Beach Avenue, the former site of Najia Restaurant.
“Located right by the seawall, we’re bringing the flavours you love from Richmond straight to the heart of the city,” shared Tasty on Instagram.
Address: 1018 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Lee’s Donuts Steveston
View this post on Instagram
Dished first reported that Lee’s Donuts was opening a Steveston location in April 2024, and now the opening day has finally come.
Located at 4180 Bayview Street, Lee’s Donuts told Dished this is its first-ever location with a full kitchen. This spot is just steps away from Steveston’s Fisherman’s Wharf.
Address: 4180 Bayview Street Unit 110, Richmond
Lee’s Donuts — YVR Airport
Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has no shortage of exciting food news, and here’s another tasty tidbit to be pumped about. Lee’s Donuts has officially opened its new location here.
The new outpost will be serving up all the iconic local donut spot’s signature bites, including classic Honey Dip, Raspberry Jelly-filled, and Boston Cream donuts.
Address: YVR Airport — Pier AB Domestic Departures, post-security, next to the food court
Ramen Danbo Lonsdale
Ramen fans, listen up! One of the city’s best spots for Japanese noodles has opened its fourth location in Metro Vancouver.
Many consider Ramen Danbo to be among Vancouver’s best, and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its fourth location in North Vancouver.
Address: 2277 W 41st Avenue, North Vancouver
Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant
Tucked away on the corner of E Cordova and Main Street is a new Hong Kong-style cafe serving an entire menu of gluten-free comfort food.
Saan Saan softly opened its doors in August 2024, bringing the community a selection of sweet and savoury treats, espresso drinks, and tea-based beverages. Dished went to check out the space and talked with co-owner Eric Siu (who owns the space with his siblings Jamie and Sarena) about the new venture.
Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver
Madame Danh
Fraser Street has been home to many new restaurants and cafes in recent months, and another intriguing one has landed: Madame Danh.
The new eatery is named after a term of respect and affection for chef-owner Tyson’s grandmother. Madame Danh isn’t just named after Tyson’s grandmother, as he has included some of her precious recipes in his culinary program at the forthcoming restaurant.
Address: 4288 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-1518
MRKT East (reopened)
It’s been four years since Parq Vancouver’s MRKT East eatery was last operating, and now the downtown destination has made a comeback.
The casual concept, known for its menu of Asian-inspired comfort food and Western favourites, officially reopened on Monday, September 16. When it comes to specific dishes, we’re told patrons can once again enjoy selection of appetizers and dim sum favourites.
Address: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Trattoria by Italian Kitchen (reopened)
It’s the beginning of a new era for Glowbal Restaurant Group’s Trattoria, as the destination for pizza, pasta, and wine has undergone a major renovation and reemerged as a newly reimagined concept: Trattoria by Italian Kitchen.
The 102-4501 Kingsway eatery in Burnaby was the last remaining location of the original Trattoria concept. Trattoria’s Kitsilano and Park Royal outposts closed in spring 2023 and spring 2024, respectively.
Now, the group’s latest project pays tribute to its popular sister restaurant, Italian Kitchen, on Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver.
Address: 102-4501 Kingsway, Burnaby
Horin Ramen Metrotown
Horin Ramen Metrotown will offer the brand’s signature premium fresh noodles, rich and creamy tonkotsu broth, and special spicy tare sauce. It’s located at #1687 4500 Kingsway, which is the former location of Beijing BBQ House at Crystal Mall.
The authentic Fukuoka tonkotsu ramen spot currently operates one other location in Vancouver on Robson Street. It opened in 2018 and was Horin’s first international outpost.
Address: 4500 Kingsway, unit 1687, Burnaby
El Cartel
What started as an East Vancouver food truck in 2015 has recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location at UBC.
El Cartel opened in the AMS Nest in August 2024, serving hungry students returning to classes a selection of Mexican-inspired street eats.
Address: 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Miso Taco Cambie Village
Miso Taco has recently opened the doors to its new Cambie Village location.
“It’s OFFICIAL, we are now open!” announced the restaurant on Instagram earlier in September.
The fusion spot is best known for its combination of Japanese and Mexican street eats. Examples include its Chicken Karaage Tacos (chicken karaage, greens, house-made tartar sauce, tonkatsu sauce, and green onions), Chashu Style Carnitas Tacos (chashu pork carnitas, spicy mayo, chopped onions, cilantro, and pineapple relish), and Ramen Wraps (flour tortilla wrap with instant ramen, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onions, jalapenos, secret sauce, and choice of protein).
Address: 3456 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Paragon Tea Room Richmond
We’re here to spill the tea, and the tea is that Paragon Tea Room has just softly opened its brand-new Richmond location.
“Thank you ALL for constantly encouraging us to bring our tea closer to you,” said Paragon Tea on Instagram.
This locally founded spot specializes in stone-milled Japanese teas and uses teaspresso machines, but they also have a limited menu of high-quality bubble tea drinks. Their offerings are plant-based, usually using oat milk, and are available only in a few flavours in order to keep quality high.
Address: 4328 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Onigiri Ya
Menya Juémon, a popular ramen spot from the same team as Maruhachi Ra-men, announced that it will be transitioning the space into its new grab-and-go concept: Onigiri Ya.
“After a fantastic year of serving ramen to our wonderful customers, we are excited to announce that Menya Juémon will be transitioning to Onigiri Ya,” shared the restaurant on Instagram.
Onigiri Ya opened in August 2024, operating alongside Menya Juémon in the same space but during different hours. It offers affordable grab-and-go onigiri starting at just $1.99. As of September 23, it has taken over the space entirely.
Address: 545 W Broadway, Vancouver
Earl of Sandwich Port Coquitlam
Good news for fans of the famous US handheld chain Earl of Sandwich: It has opened a new location in BC.
Port Coquitlam is the next spot to get this notable sandwich destination, known for its selection of wraps, salads, snacks, and, of course, the self-proclaimed “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”
Address: 2755 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam
Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen Clayton (reopened)
In November 2023, Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen announced that it would be closing and moving to a bigger and better location. Now, almost a year later, the restaurant has announced its new location has officially opened.
“Thank you to everyone that has messaged, emailed, called… THE WAIT IS OVER,” shared the restaurant on Instagram.
Address: 19181 Fraser Highway, Surrey
Toyokan Bowl
A new bowling-themed sushi bowl (more formally known as donburi) restaurant has recently opened in Vancouver.
Toyokan Bowl, located at 1896 West 1st Avenue, recently opened its doors, serving a wide variety of donburi bowls.
Examples include a squid and ikura black bowl, a yellowtail bowl, a salmon trio and ikura bowl, and even a $150 turkey uni bowl featuring Murasaki, Bafun, and a daily selection of uni.
Address: 1896 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
ChoCho Richmond
One of the most popular hot pot spots has softly opened another all-you-can-eat location in Metro Vancouver, this time in Richmond.
ChoCho is an all-you-can-eat concept by The Dolar Shop. It already has two locations in North America, with one in Burnaby and the other in the States.
Address: Aberdeen Centre — 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond
