Vancouver has enough new restaurants to fill your fall eating schedule. We’ve collected all the notable ones for you.

There is always a lot to chow down on in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Hungry Vancouverites have another reason to hop on the SeaBus and head over to Lower Lonsdale, as the neighbourhood’s newest brunch café, Loam Bistro, is open.

Dished popped into the new 230 Esplanade West eatery to check it out before launch. The business’s exterior is delightfully dominated by Loam’s colourful branding, which was the vision of life and business partners/owners Honoka Saito and Chef Rahul Negi.

Address: 230 Esplanade W, North Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Located in a notable location at The Amazing Brentwood, above BMO on the second level of the shopping centre, Bow & Stern’s interior was nearly ready when we entered the 160-seat restaurant.

North Vancouver-based Humphries Construction Group has designed and constructed the space. The restaurant features warm natural wood, soft lighting, pops of greenery, and an L-shaped bar, which will soon serve as the oyster bar

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby (just outside the Tables food court, above BMO)

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

In case you didn’t catch it, Shameless Buns is changing things up at its brick-and-mortar spot. The popular Filipino concept, which will still operate its roaming food trucks, will be transitioning its physical restaurant location into its new much-loved New England clam chowder spot called Jack’s Chowder.

You can enjoy these eats from Friday to Sunday at 5772 Fraser Street.

Address: Shameless Buns — 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Just Pizza has officially opened its doors and, as its name suggests, is serving up tasty pizzas.

One of these more unique pizzas is the Filipino Breakfast, a pizza with garlic white sauce, mozzarella, longganisa, sunny side up egg, jalapenos, pickled red onions, fried garlic, and scallions.

Address: 1629 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-8888

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Just in time for fall, Bar Down Cookies has opened a milk and “brookie” bar in Metro Vancouver.

What is a brookie, you may ask? Co-owner Kayla Harvey (who owns the businesses with her brother Brayden Harvey) told Dished that they are “the perfect fusion between a brownie and a cookie, offering crispy golden brown edges (like a cookie) and a soft, indulgent center (just like a brownie).”

Address: Inside Willowbrook Mall near the Hudson Bay — 19705 Fraser Highway, Langley

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Vancouver-based craft brewery Strathcona Beer Company has officially expanded with a new location on the North Shore.

Located in Lonsdale Quay Market, Strathcona North offers beer flights and sleeves of some of its most popular brews alongside Lolo, the company’s tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktails. There will also be a select menu of tasty bites that focus on local ingredients.

Address: 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Instagram

Vancouver just got a new spot for authentic Mexican burritos and organic artisanal coffee: El Cafecito.

The fast-casual café is located within Alimentaria Mexicana on Granville Island. It comes from the same folks behind Alimentaria, Nuba, and the much-loved Chancho Tortilleria.

Aiming to offer patrons a quick and convenient experience, El Cafecito serves up sustainably sourced, organic Agro Roasters coffee alongside signature sips like the Nitro Cafe De Olla and the Horchatte, described as “a playful take on latte using horchata.”

Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylight Brewing || Port Coquitlam (@taylight_brewing)

A Port Coquitlam brewery has recently launched a destination for sips and bites in downtown Vancouver: Taylight Local Craft Beer & Kitchen.

This new spot is located at 990 Smithe Street in Vancouver, just around the corner from the Scotiabank Theatre and right next to Pacifico Pizzeria.

Taylight took over this address from Chef Huang Taiwan Bistro 990, which quietly closed in 2023.

Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-564-1990

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 小酒馆 Tasty BBQ & Beer Bar (@bbq.tasty)

The wait is finally over; Tasty BBQ and Beer Bar has officially opened its Vancouver location.

The restaurant opened in a prime location at 1018 Beach Avenue, the former site of Najia Restaurant.

“Located right by the seawall, we’re bringing the flavours you love from Richmond straight to the heart of the city,” shared Tasty on Instagram.

Address: 1018 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Marco Ovies

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok