Just in time for fall, Bar Down Cookies is opening a milk and “brookie” bar in Metro Vancouver.

What is a brookie, you may ask? Co-owner Kayla Harvey (who owns the businesses with her brother Brayden Harvey) told Dished that they are “the perfect fusion between a brownie and a cookie, offering crispy golden brown edges (like a cookie) and a soft, indulgent center (just like a brownie).”

Flavours include The Sin Bin (browned butter, milk chocolate, caramel, sea salt, and stuffed with salted caramel), He Shoots, He S’mores! (milk chocolate, graham cracker, and marshmallow), and Top Shelf (peanut butter and chocolate stuffed with an entire Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup).

This spot will be Bar Down Cookies’ first brick-and-mortar location. However, they have been making appearances at several local markets all across the Lower Mainland.

Located in Langley inside Willowbrook Mall, Kayla said “Our store is inspired by the concept of a milk and cookie bar, where we will have single-serve cartons of milk and our freshly baked brookies available to be enjoyed.”

“Our store will be the first of its kind for Langley, and we wish to establish ourselves as the go-to gourmet cookie company for anyone in the Lower Mainland, with a special focus on Coquitlam to Abbotsford residents.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAR DOWN COOKIES 🍪 Shipping brookie boxes to your doorstep 📬 (@bardowncookies)

If delicious brookies weren’t enough to convince you, Bar Down Cookies donates a percentage of all profits to KidSport. This organization helps break down the financial barriers that keep local children from participating in athletics.

Bar Down Cookies opens on October 1, with its grand opening party scheduled for October 5. It is located on Willow Way, near the Hudson Bay, inside the mall.

Will you be visiting this milk and brookie bar? Let us know in the comments.

Bar Down Cookies

Address: Inside Willowbrook Mall near the Hudson Bay — 19705 Fraser Highway, Langley

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok