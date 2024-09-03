Vancouver just got a brand-new pizza spot that is shaking up the industry with some unique pizza offerings.

Just Pizza softly opened its doors and, as its name suggests, is serving up tasty pizzas.

One of these more unique pizzas is the Filipino Breakfast, a pizza with garlic white sauce, mozzarella, longganisa, sunny side up egg, jalapenos, pickled red onions, fried garlic, and scallions.

Another one of Just Pizza’s tasty creations is the In Brussels, which is also served with garlic white sauce and topped with mozzarella, roasted brussels sprouts, caramelized onions, candied seeds, balsamic glaze, rosemary honey, lemon zest, fresh garlic, and parmesan.

But don’t worry — those looking for classic pizza options will also find them on the menu with an elevated twist. Think pepperoni, Margherita, and Hawaiian.

And if you want to bring your pizza up another notch, you can order it with “Nasty Crust,” which adds spicy honey and cheddar cheese powder to your crust.

Just Pizza shared on Instagram that since it’s only soft opened, they are still experimenting with the menu, meaning some items might look different or be added or removed.

The restaurant is owned by Steven Che, who also happens to be the head chef. Dished was told Che grew up in Vancouver but worked in kitchens around the world, including Michelin-starred restaurants in the USA and Norway, and one of the top fine-dining restaurants in Australia. He also worked at a sourdough bakery while in Norway.

Since coming back to Vancouver, Che has spent the past four years using his experience abroad to elevate the humble yet delicious food that is pizza in an approachable way.

In regards to the name, Just Pizza told Dished, “When we were thinking of names for our pizza concept, we knew we wanted something approachable and a little silly. Our pizza shop should have the familiarity of your favourite chain restaurant while offering the quality and inventiveness you get from a fine dining spot. Pizza is something that can be enjoyed by everyone so although we’re elevating it, we didn’t want to be pretentious about it. We also wanted a brand that we could really have fun with when telling our story!”

“While brainstorming, a friend of ours blurted out ‘Just Pizza’ and we instantly knew that was the one,” continued the pizza shop. “It represented what we were going for really well. While we offer a fairly simple food item, we’ve enhanced it in a way that it’s become more than ‘just pizza.’ It also helps answer the age-old question you often get from your family/friend/partner: ‘What do you want to eat?’ … ‘Just pizza!’”

Just Pizza is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon until 9 pm and offers dine-in and takeout. You can order pickup by phone or delivery through Uber Eats, DoorDash, or Fantuan.

Address: 1629 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-8888

