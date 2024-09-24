Strathcona Beer Company has just opened the doors to its brand new, culinary-driven brewery location in North Vancouver, and we were able to get in and learn all about this new spot.

From elevated takes on classic pub foods to a gorgeous interior and even an on-site beer sommelier (more on that in a moment), here’s everything you can expect at the brand-new Strathcona North.

The space

The interior of the new brewery features plenty of green, both from the green paint and the tree growing in the middle of the space.

Strathcona said it aimed to pay homage to life on the West Coast with its natural food floors, textual elements such as marble and brass, and its green colour palette.

The space is bright and has a fantastic patio. Located just off the Lonsdale Quay Seabus Terminal, it is the perfect place to do some people watching or to enjoy the fresh ocean air.

The food

When it comes to food, you can expect elevated takes on some classic beer accompaniments. Examples include duck wings instead of your standard chicken wings or a sweet and spicy kimchi crispy chicken sandwich that will knock your socks off (in a good way).

A must-try when you visit is the scallops. They’re pan-fried in butter and served on a bed of five different mushrooms sourced from Myca Farms in Langley, all in a pool of cooked-down mushroom broth. Talk about delicious.

Other notable mentions are tomatoes and burrata, a classic dish that Chef Arif Khalid has elevated with the use of roasted plums and smoked tomato bisque. It’s a perfect dish for sharing (or keeping all for yourself; we won’t judge).

When we spoke with Chef Khalid, he emphasized the importance of using local and sustainable ingredients whenever possible in all of his dishes. This freshness was evident in each dish we tasted.

Beer sommelier

At the heart of Strathcona North is its beer sommelier program. During our visit, we spoke with one of these sommeliers, Elisa Zavarise, who wowed us with her beer knowledge. She presented us with a beer flight, each offering perfectly paired with an entree. She told us why she chose each beer and told us what tasting notes to look out for.

We won’t spoil it, but be sure to chat with Zavarise when you visit to learn more about beer and get the perfect drink to go with your meal.

During its soft launch (from September to November), Strathcona North will serve beer flights and sleeves of some of its most popular brews alongside Lolo, the company’s tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktails. These drinks are also available to take home.

Later in November, after its soft launch period, Strathcona North’s grand opening will debut the brewery’s full food offerings. During the day, customers can expect cozy comfort eats and, at night, more sophisticated share plates featuring products from local butchers, cheesemongers, cider-makers, and more! Strathcona North will also serve local craft cocktails and offer an extensive wine list.

Address: 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Instagram

