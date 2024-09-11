It’s the beginning of a new era for Glowbal Restaurant Group’s Trattoria, as the destination for pizza, pasta, and wine has undergone a major renovation and reemerged as a newly reimagined concept: Trattoria by Italian Kitchen.

The 102-4501 Kingsway eatery in Burnaby was the last remaining location of the original Trattoria concept. Trattoria’s Kitsilano and Park Royal outposts closed in spring 2023 and spring 2024, respectively.

Now, the group’s latest project pays tribute to its popular sister restaurant, Italian Kitchen, on Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver.

Aiming to pay homage to the “celebrated hospitality and rustic fare found in Italian trattorias,” the spot will feature authentic antipasti, insalati, house-made fresh pasta dishes, forno-baked pizza, and desserts from Italian-born and raised Executive Chef Matteo Fontana.

Trattoria’s signature promo, Tratt Tuesdays, will offer $16 pasta dishes like the 100-Layer Lasagna, Bucatini Carbonara, and Rigatoni Vodka all’Amatriciana. The restaurant will also celebrate Wine Wednesdays with 50% off bottles and glasses of wine, which can be enjoyed alongside $15 pizzas.

As for the space, the transformed interior boasts an 18-seat pizza bar and a 65-seat heated patio.

Trattoria by Italian Kitchen will be open starting Thursday, September 12, for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

Trattoria by Italian Kitchen

Address: 102-4501 Kingsway, Burnaby

