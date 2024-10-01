Great news for fans of hot pot: one of the most popular spots for hot pot has softly opened another all-you-can-eat location in Metro Vancouver, this time in Richmond.

ChoCho is an all-you-can-eat concept by The Dolar Shop. It already has two locations in North America, with one in Burnaby and the other in the States.

“ChoCho Hot Pot is the ultimate modern and upscale dining spot for first dates, family gatherings, and friendly get-togethers,” the restaurant says. “It warmly welcomes guests of all language backgrounds and promises an exquisite and personalized experience with various culinary delights and dining traditions.”

In a previous interview, ChoCho told Dished that customers can expect high-quality meats, seafood, veggies, and “more fine and fresh AYCE items at our market table.”

“Our extensive menu and A La Carte selection offer a variety of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options to ensure that every guest will savour a delightful dining experience.”

Are you excited about this new all-you-can-eat hot pot location? Let us know in the comments.

Address: Aberdeen Centre — 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

