Vancouver has no shortage of great shawarma spots, and a new one is about to open.

Jerusalem Shawarma is a top shawarma destination in Calgary. It currently operates 12 locations, and this new spot will be its first in BC.

“Our roots started in Palestine when our grandfather started this restaurant business in the middle of last century in a village in Palestine. With the great passion he had for food and its varieties, he developed unique recipes to ensure customer satisfaction,” said the restaurant on its website.

“By using the grandfather’s recipes, we are able to offer the exceptional taste to all our customers. Our generous members are ready to welcome you in and offer great food and warm hospitality for dine-in or serve you for either take-out or catering.”

Jerusalem Shawarma is opening at 560 Robson Street, Vancouver, which was the former location of Paramount Fine Foods before it closed in June 2024.

A representative of the restaurant told Dished that the new location will open by the first week of November at the latest.

Are you excited for this new shawarma spot? Let us know in the comments.

Jerusalem Shawarma Vancouver

560 Robson Street, Vancouver

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok