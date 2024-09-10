It’s been four years since Parq Vancouver’s MRKT East eatery was last operating, and now the downtown destination will be making a comeback.

The casual concept, known for its menu of Asian-inspired comfort food and Western favourites, is officially reopening on Monday, September 16.

When it comes to specific dishes, we’re told patrons can expect a selection of appetizers and dim sum favourites.

Think Har Gow, Siu Mai, and BBQ Pork Buns, along with Wonton Noodle Soup, Yang Chow Fried Rice, and BBQ pork rice bowls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrkt East (@mrkteastvancouver)

MRKT East will be open daily from 11 am until late on the second floor of Parq Casino. The best part? You can order these eats for takeout as well.

This spot joins several other dining concepts onsite at Parq, including The Victor, Honey Salt, The Noodle Bar at Koi, and BC Kitchen.

You might also like: We checked out In-N-Out's one-day-only Metro Vancouver pop-up

A mouth-watering croissant crawl is happening in Vancouver this November

Vancouver's oldest vegetarian restaurant confirms it won't be closing

MRKT East

Address: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Instagram