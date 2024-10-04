Miso Taco has recently opened the doors to its new Cambie Village location.

“It’s OFFICIAL, we are now open!” announced the restaurant on Instagram earlier in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miso Taco (@misotacoco)

The fusion spot is best known for its combination of Japanese and Mexican street eats. Examples include its Chicken Karaage Tacos (chicken karaage, greens, house-made tartar sauce, tonkatsu sauce, and green onions), Chashu Style Carnitas Tacos (chashu pork carnitas, spicy mayo, chopped onions, cilantro, and pineapple relish), and Ramen Wraps (flour tortilla wrap with instant ramen, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onions, jalapenos, secret sauce, and choice of protein).

Recently, Miso Taco closed its Union Street spot and opened a Burnaby location.

Are you excited about this new Miso Taco addition?

Miso Taco Cambie Village

Address: 3456 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

