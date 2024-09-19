24 notable restaurants that closed this summer in Metro Vancouver

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have closed this summer.

Ebisu Robson posted on Instagram that it has closed its doors, sharing that its final day of operation was Saturday, September 14, 2024.

“We would like to thank you for all your past business and support for the past years,” said the restaurant. “We are very thankful and grateful in having you as our customers. We will miss all of you!”

Address: 827 Bute Street, Vancouver Instagram

“Three years ago, we launched the Shameless restaurant with a dream,” Shameless Buns shared on Instagram. “We wanted to evolve past our food trucks and scale our brand into a brick-and-mortar setting. Our goal with Shameless has always been to highlight Filipino food in a new and exciting way and we were beyond elated to have a permanent spot to do so.

“Unfortunately, things did not go as planned. Although our food truck business continued to soar, our little restaurant did not.”

Shameless Buns continued by sharing how the brick-and-mortar spot has struggled over the years, but instead of looking at it as a negative, they decided to transition the space into a new concept.

The new concept in question is a New England clam chowder spot called Jack’s Chowder.

But don’t worry — you can still grab your favourite Filipino food at the Shameless Buns food truck.

Address: 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Preservatory Provisions & Toast Bar will no longer operate its casual standup toast cafe in the market as its lease is up, but you can still enjoy its products via The Preservatory brand.

From September 15 onward, The Preservatory brand goodies will be sold at Benton Brothers Fine Cheese in the Granville Island Public Market and through The Preservatory retailers across Canada and the US.

Address: Granville Island Public Market — 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Much-loved local pizza and pie spot The Pie Shoppe has closed its doors.

While this is more of a “see you later” than a “goodbye,” owners shared that it will be the end of The Pie Shoppe “as we know it,” but also mentioned it’s not the end in general, saying the move signifies “the opening of a new chapter.”

Address: 1875 Powell Street, Vancouver

Instagram

In June 2024, Dished reported that Lucille’s, a new brunch restaurant, opened in Vancouver. Then, just three months after opening, the restaurant announced that it has closed.

“South Granville, that was a summer to remember! As of today, our doors are closed,” shared the restaurant on Instagram.

Address: 1509 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Sweet Something

Vancouver bakery Sweet Something announced that it has closed its doors after seven years of operation.

“Thank you so much for your support over the last seven years,” shared the bakery. “It was an honour to be a part of your community. Thank you for letting us into your homes, hearts and tummies.”

Address: 4321 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Karen’s Dreamy Bakeshop announced on Instagram that it has officially closed.

“Four and a half years ago, my dream came true when I opened my bakery,” shared the bakery. “Sadly, Covid hit just two months after our grand opening, challenging us in ways we never expected.”

The bakeshop was best known for its sourdough bread alongside its croissants, cookies, sandwiches, and pizzas. It had also participated in Vancouver’s croissant crawl.

Address: 4021 Macdonald Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Lhy Thai Restaurant has been serving the Burnaby community since opening in 1994. It is best known for its curries, noodles, and other classic Thai dishes.

A sign posted on the restaurant’s window reads, “Dear customers, after 30 years in business, we are now retired.”

Located on Edmonds Street in Burnaby, there’s no word on what will replace the longtime restaurant.

Address: 7357 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

PG’s Jamaican Restaurant posted on Instagram that it had closed its doors.

“After 11 years of serving our community with the vibrant flavours and culture of Jamaica, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” shared the restaurant.

Address: 1387 Johnston Road, White Rock

Instagram

Known for its tacos, burritos, nachos, and great vibes, Tacofino’s Gastown burrito and taco bar served hungry patrons for 10 years since it opened its doors in January 2015.

After nearly a decade of serving tasty tacos and burritos in Blood Alley, Tacofino Gastown closed on August 18.

Address: 15 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram

“Thank you for being with us for the past 6 years,” shared the restaurant. “We are very sorry to tell you that the closure of YuShang Hot Pot, effective August 31, 2024.”

Address: 950 W Broadway #202, Vancouver

Instagram

Vancouver’s Olympic Village area lost a staple restaurant as The Flying Pig Group of Restaurants shuttered its outpost there.

Originally slated to close in late fall, the restaurant had wrapped up operations early.

The patio is packed up, and a note on the door at 127 W 2nd Avenue says the restaurant offered its last day of service on September 1.

Address: 127 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1111

Instagram

Fratelli European Bakery

After serving the community for over 10 years, Fratelli European Bakery has closed its New Westminster location.

Its final day of operation was on June 1, 2024. You can still visit the bakery at its Commercial Drive spot, located at 1795 Commercial Drive, Vancouver.

Address: 459 E Columbia Street, New Westminster

Instagram

Deer Garden Signatures updated its website to share that its Union Square location closed its doors on July 7 due to the lease expiring and that it would be relocating.

While no opening date has been announced for the new spot, Deer Garden concluded the statement by saying, “We look forward to welcoming you to our new location soon.”

Address: 8119 Park Road, Richmond

Instagram

It’s been a tough couple of months for Vancouver restaurants, and now another spot has announced it has closed. On Yogurt shared that its final day of business was June 23.

“Due to personal reasons and a reevaluation of our career path, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors after an unforgettable run since 2015,” shared the gelato spot.

Address: 95 Smithe Street Vancouver

The brewery shared that its last day of operation was on Monday, July 1.

Silver Valley specialized in English Ales but brews all kinds of beers, from IPAs to Stouts and Sours.

Address: 11952 224th Street, Maple Ridge

Instagram

Ooh La La Donuts and Coffee announced it had closed its West Point Grey store, citing “circumstances completely out of our control” as the reason for the closure.

Instagram

“We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the love and support our Abbotsford location has received over the past 11 years,” the bistro shared, adding that it has outgrown its Abbotsford location.

Its new location opened in early August at the corner of 86th Avenue and 203A Street in Langley.

Address: 101 – 3550 Mt. Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Instagram

Located at 1125 Falcon Drive, Coquitlam, the spot’s final day of operation was on June 18.

“To our customers you really are the best and thanks for your support. For the staff, we’ve all done a great job and [are] proud of you.” continued the pub.

Address: 1125 Falcon Drive, Coquitlam

Middle Eastern restaurant Paramount Fine Foods has quietly closed its doors.

Dished contacted Paramount, who confirmed the closure and said the reason for the closure was that the lease was coming to an end and that they had decided not to renew it.

Address: 560 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Located at 2232 McAllister Avenue in Port Coquitlam, the spot was best known for its traditional Greek cuisine and pizza offerings.

On its website, it shared that it’s been at the corner of McAllister and Donald in downtown Port Coquitlam for nearly 50 years.

Address: 2232 McAllister Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Instagram

Signs on the doors of Simit Bakery’s West Broadway spot say it is now “permanently closed.”

“Sorry we couldn’t make it,” said the signs in the bakery. It then cited the construction in the area as the reason for the closure.

Address: 191 W Broadway, Vancouver

Boardwalk Brewing, located at 575 Seaborne Avenue, Port Coquitlam, closed on July 14.

Address: 575 Seaborne Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Instagram

Gyo Para

After seven years, the much-loved gyoza and ramen bar Gyo Para announced it would be closing its doors. However, Gyo Para’s history in Vancouver dates back more than just seven years.

The restaurant, originally known as Gyoza Paradise, opened in Vancouver in 1993 on Thurlow and Robson. It served authentic ramen alongside hand-made gyozas. The spot eventually closed, but founder Tak Aramaki eventually opened Gyo Para in 2017.

Address: 2120 W Broadway, Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean and Marco Ovies

