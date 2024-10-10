Sad news for coffee lovers: JJ Bean is closing an iconic Vancouver location this year.

JJ Bean announced that its CBC Plaza location will close its doors on Friday, November 1.

“Ahead of the 2010 Winter Olympics, we were offered the opportunity to build a temporary structure as a pop-up location on the CBC plaza. ‘The Shack,’ as it has affectionately come to be known, experienced wonderful staff and customers over the years, and we will be forever thankful for both,” said JJ Bean.

“Since the pandemic significantly changed downtown culture with more remote work, the location has not been busy enough to justify the renewal of the agreement.”

For those worried about where they’ll grab their JJ Bean fix, you can visit one of its many other downtown locations.

Are you going to miss this coffee spot? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 740 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

