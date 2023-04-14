One of Vancouver’s best spots for delicious Latin grub has officially made the move to a new neighbourhood. Chancho Tortilleria has set up shop on Commercial Drive.

This eatery had been operating in Yaletown since 2017. It opened at 1206 Seymour Street before moving around the corner to its former 560 Davie Street address a few years later.

Now, it’s nearly open at 2096 Commercial Drive, where it will launch this afternoon.

This is the former address of neighbourhood staple Cafe Deux Soleils, which officially closed its doors last fall.

For its new digs, Chancho collaborated with Scott Cohen to design the 70-seat space and with artist Graham Landin for the amazing colourful murals on the walls.

Ernesto Gomez, co-owner of Chancho Tortilleria, shared a letter to patrons of the much-loved concept regarding the news when it was announced.

“As we looked for a new location for Chancho, we met Jeff Maisonet of Cafe Deux Soleils, who recently decided to retire and sell his Commercial Drive institution. A community hub for over a quarter century, our team at Chancho, like many, were very sorry to see it go,” reads a portion of his statement.

“While Chancho could never aspire to replace the storied cafe, it shares the same values towards the community, and we are honoured to take over the space. Driven by the spirit of independence and honesty, we’re thrilled to call Commercial Drive Chancho’s new home for the decades ahead, and we can’t wait to welcome the community into our new space.”

And now, that wait is over.

Chancho is inviting patrons to celebrate its soft opening weekend, April 14 to 17.

The eatery will be donating $1 from every order to Kinbrace, a small East Vancouver charity that welcomes refugee claimants with safe housing.

You can find Chancho open on Commercial Drive starting today.

Chancho Tortilleria

Address: 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

All images are courtesy of Chancho Tortilleria