Menya Juémon, a popular ramen spot from the same team as Maruhachi Ra-men, announced that it will be transitioning the space into its new grab-and-go concept: Onigiri Ya.

“After a fantastic year of serving ramen to our wonderful customers, we are excited to announce that Menya Juémon will be transitioning to Onigiri Ya,” shared the restaurant on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Menya Juémon (@juemon_canada)

Onigiri Ya opened in August 2024, operating alongside Menya Juémon in the same space but during different hours. It offers affordable grab-and-go onigiri starting at just $1.99. As of September 23, it has taken over the space entirely.

However, fans of Menya Juémon’s ramen are not entirely out of luck.

“Many of your favourite ramen dishes from Menya Juémon will be available as special menu items at select Maruhachi Ramen locations across Metro Vancouver,” said the restaurant. “With seven locations, there’s plenty of chances to enjoy familiar flavours!”

Menya Juémon, which called itself an umami-forward ramen joint, opened in September 2023.

This isn’t the only restaurant to have recently changed its concept. Shameless Buns recently announced that it will transition its brick-and-mortar spot into a New England clam chowder joint.

Are you excited about this new onigiri spot? Let us know in the comments.

Onigiri Ya

Address: 545 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok