Ramen fans, listen up! One of the city’s best spots for Japanese noodles has announced the opening date for its fourth location in Metro Vancouver.

Many consider Ramen Danbo to be among Vancouver’s best, and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its fourth location in Metro Vancouver.

In the announcement, Ramen Danbo revealed that this new spot would open in North Vancouver at 1445 Lonsdale Avenue.

It currently operates three other locations in the province – one in Kitsilano at 1833 West 4th Avenue, one in Kerrisdale at 2277 W 41st Avenue, and another in downtown Vancouver at 1333 Robson Street, along with its outposts in Seattle and New York.

The restaurant is known for its Fukuoka-style Tonkatsu ramen and long lines (that are worth the wait).

Ramen Danbo Lonsdale will open its doors on September 12 starting at 11 am. Will you be there for the grand opening? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Hanna McLean

Ramen Danbo Lonsdale

Address: 2277 W 41st Avenue, North Vancouver

