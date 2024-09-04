FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Lee's Donuts YVR Airport has officially opened

Sep 4 2024, 7:38 pm
Lee's Donuts YVR Airport has officially opened
Lee's Donuts YVR

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has no shortage of exciting food news, and here’s another tasty tidbit to be pumped about. Lee’s Donuts has officially opened its new location here.

The new outpost will be serving up all the iconic local donut spot’s signature bites, including classic Honey Dip, Raspberry Jelly-filled, and Boston Cream donuts.

Lee's Donuts YVR

Lee’s Donuts YVR

You can find this spot in the Pier AB Domestic Departures, post-security, next to the food court.

It will be open daily from 5 am to 11 pm, giving travellers ample time to get these famous local eats before jetting off to their destinations.

Lee’s Donuts has recently accelerated its growth with new locations opening at The Amazing Brentwood and Steveston; the latter has quietly soft-opened already.

Lee’s Donuts — YVR Airport

Address: YVR Airport — Pier AB Domestic Departures, post-security, next to the food court

Instagram

Hanna McLean

Hanna is the National Dished Editor at Daily Hive overseeing all food and beverage-related content in Canada. Got a tip? Email her at [email protected].

