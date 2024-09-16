Metro Vancouver has no shortage of top-notch noodle destinations, and another one has just popped up. Horin Ramen Metrotown soft opens in Burnaby today.

The authentic Fukuoka tonkotsu ramen spot currently operates one other location in Vancouver on Robson Street. It opened in 2018 and was Horin’s first international outpost.

Horin Ramen Metrotown will offer the brand’s signature premium fresh noodles, rich and creamy tonkotsu broth, and special spicy tare sauce. It’s located at #1687 4500 Kingsway, which is the former location of Beijing BBQ House at Crystal Mall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Horin Tonkotsu Ramen (@horinramen)

The eatery will soft open on September 16. Its operating hours will be 11 am to 2:30 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm.

Horin is reminding diners who come by during this period that there may be fewer seats than expected and service could run a bit slower as they are newly open.

A grand opening date is forthcoming.

Address: 4500 Kingsway, unit 1687, Burnaby

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok