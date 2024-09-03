FoodDessertsRestaurant Openings

Lee's Donuts soft opens new Steveston location

Sep 3 2024, 11:44 pm
Lee's Donuts

Dished first reported that Lee’s Donuts was opening a Steveston location in April 2024, and now the opening day has finally come.

Located at 4180 Bayview Street, Lee’s Donuts told Dished that this will be its first-ever location in Richmond and will have a full kitchen. This spot is just steps away from Steveston’s Fisherman’s Wharf.

You’ll be able to find all of Lee’s classic yeast and cake donuts, such as its raspberry jelly, honey dip, and fritters.

This location is currently softly opened, with a grand opening scheduled for September 15.

In November 2023, Lee’s Donuts opened its Gastown location. It is also gearing up to open a new location at The Amazing Brentwood and YVR Airport.
Will you be hitting up this new spot for this iconic Vancouver donut? Let us know in the comments.

Lee’s Donuts Steveston

Address: 4180 Bayview Street Unit 110, Richmond

Instagram

