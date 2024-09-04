Calling all seafood lovers! The highly anticipated Bow & Stern Brentwood is poised to make its Metro Vancouver debut later this month.

You might already know the family-owned and -operated eatery from its existing locations in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. It’s known for serving up top-notch fare from the sea, including its signature fish & chips.

Dished popped into the swanky new Burnaby seafood haven before the official reveal to see what’s in store for future diners.

Located in a notable location at The Amazing Brentwood, above BMO on the second level of the shopping centre, Bow & Stern’s interior was nearly ready when we entered the 160-seat restaurant.

North Vancouver-based Humphries Construction Group has designed and constructed the space. The restaurant features warm natural wood, soft lighting, pops of greenery, and an L-shaped bar, which will soon serve as the oyster bar.

Bow & Stern’s forthcoming year-round patio is still being constructed, but we’re told it’ll be ready soon. This space will seat an additional 60 guests.

Completely owned and operated by the Smith family, Bow & Stern is a total family affair between Jon, Jacki, their sons Jordan and Jake, daughter Erin, and son-in-law Adam Crosariol.

Bow & Stern aims to provide exceptional ocean-inspired dining with a warm, welcoming environment.

“The neighbourhood encompasses everything we believe in – a place that fosters an environment where families and friends can come together, connect, and create lasting memories over exceptional food and service. It’s exactly what we strive for, and we can’t wait to open our doors and welcome our guests to dine with us very soon,” says Jordan.

The restaurant’s menu is robust in size. It offers everything from shareables like beet-cured sockeye salmon and a jumbo tiger prawn cocktail to a delightful seared tuna nicoise salad.

Beyond that, you can find all the seafood classics like crab cakes, mussels, chowders, lobster dips, and calamari up for order alongside a selection of handhelds — everything from tacos to burgers to a mouthwatering lobster grilled cheese are listed.

Bow & Stern also boasts an array of things on the raw side, like sushi rolls, tuna tataki, and, of course, fresh oysters.

The show-stopper of our visit was the Hot Seafood Platter, one of three large-format offerings listed “For The Table” alongside a seafood tower and a chilled alternative, all exclusive to the Brentwood location.

The Hot Seafood Platter spread is what seafood dreams are made of, arriving piled high with Arctic Char, Tiger Prawns, lobster tails, mussels & clams, seasonal vegetables, and Jasmine rice.

On top of an abundance of seafood-focused mains (Cioppino, wild salmon, seafood linguini), it’s worth mentioning that there are ample options for those who aren’t feeling fish while dining here, such as Canadian AAA Steaks, beef burgers, and chicken sandwiches.

For drinks, expect a solid selection of local beer and wine, as well as signature cocktails and zero-proof options.

At launch, Bow & Stern will host happy hour and dinner service, with weekend brunch service coming soon. You can find it open on September 13.

Bow & Stern Brentwood

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby (just outside the Tables food court, above BMO)

