Good news for fans of the famous US handheld chain Earl of Sandwich, as it’s expanding to another BC location.

Port Coquitlam is the next spot to get this notable sandwich destination, known for its selection of wraps, salads, snacks, and, of course, the self-proclaimed “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

The chain shared on Instagram that it will be opening its new location on October 1 at 2755 Lougheed Highway in unit 31A.

The Earls Club sandwich is considered the signature item. It is made with turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and house-made sandwich sauce.

The simple and classic mainstay Original 1762 sandwich with roasted beef, cheddar, and horseradish sauce would be a close second.

Some of the other mouthwatering hot sandwiches that have made this restaurant so popular include the Chipotle Chicken Avocado, Cannonball, and the Cuban sandwich, layered with tender carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a Cuban mustard sauce.

If you can’t wait until October to get your hands on one of these sandwiches, you can check out Earl of Sandwich’s other two BC locations in Langley or Kelowna to get your fix.

Earl of Sandwich Port Coquitlam

Address: 2755 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam

