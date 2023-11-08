FoodRestaurant OpeningsRestaurant Closings

Hugo's Mexican Kitchen to move to bigger and better location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Nov 8 2023, 7:53 pm
Hugo's Mexican Kitchen to move to bigger and better location

Metro Vancouver favourite Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen is closing its doors, but not for long. The beloved restaurant is moving to a new, bigger location.

“We’re so excited to bring you along in the build journey of the new location and bring Clayton a bigger Hugo’s!!” said the eatery on Instagram.

Hugo’s is best known for its delicious Mexican cuisine like tacos, enchiladas, and of course, margaritas.

What’s even better is the new location is just across the parking lot in the same Clayton Market in Surrey.

The original location will be operating until November 18; however, there is no word on an opening date for the new location yet. But don’t worry, you can also visit Hugo’s at its Chilliwack, Richmond, and Kelowna locations for your taco fix.

Dished reached out to Hugo’s for details on the new location so be sure to check back here for more information when it becomes available.

Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen — Clayton

Address: 19181 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop