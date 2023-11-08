Metro Vancouver favourite Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen is closing its doors, but not for long. The beloved restaurant is moving to a new, bigger location.

“We’re so excited to bring you along in the build journey of the new location and bring Clayton a bigger Hugo’s!!” said the eatery on Instagram.

Hugo’s is best known for its delicious Mexican cuisine like tacos, enchiladas, and of course, margaritas.

What’s even better is the new location is just across the parking lot in the same Clayton Market in Surrey.

The original location will be operating until November 18; however, there is no word on an opening date for the new location yet. But don’t worry, you can also visit Hugo’s at its Chilliwack, Richmond, and Kelowna locations for your taco fix.

Dished reached out to Hugo’s for details on the new location so be sure to check back here for more information when it becomes available.

Address: 19181 Fraser Highway, Surrey

