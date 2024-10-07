Yes, you read the headline right. A new bowling-themed sushi bowl (more formally known as donburi) restaurant has recently opened in Vancouver.

Toyokan Bowl, located at 1896 West 1st Avenue, recently opened its doors, serving a wide variety of donburi bowls.

Examples include a squid and ikura black bowl, a yellowtail bowl, a salmon trio and ikura bowl, and even a $150 turkey uni bowl featuring Murasaki, Bafun, and a daily selection of uni.

To really emphasize the “bowl” theme, the restaurant is decorated with bowling-themed items, like bowling pins on the windowsill and a menu served on a bowling ball clipboard.

Toyokan Bowl opened in the former space of Robba da Matti on the second floor, which closed in February 2024.

Toyokan is currently softly open daily from 6 to 9 pm. Be sure to check its Instagram for updates on its grand opening.

Are you excited about this bowling-themed sushi bowl restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

Toyokan Bowl

Address: 1896 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

