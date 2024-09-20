We’re here to spill the tea, and the tea is that Paragon Tea Room has just softly opened its brand-new Richmond location.

“Thank you ALL for constantly encouraging us to bring our tea closer to you,” said Paragon Tea on Instagram.

This locally founded spot specializes in stone-milled Japanese teas and uses teaspresso machines, but they also have a limited menu of high-quality bubble tea drinks. Their offerings are plant-based, usually using oat milk, and are available only in a few flavours in order to keep quality high.

The spot currently operates out of 3361 Cambie Street, Vancouver, and at YVR Airport, but shared on Instagram that it will continue to operate its YVR Airport pop-up “until at least the end of 2024.”

Paragon Tea Room Richmond softly opened on September 20 and will operate from 10 am to 7 pm. Be sure to check its Instagram page for updated dates and hours.

Address: 4328 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

