Hugo's Mexican Kitchen Clayton reopens in new location
In November 2023, Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen announced that it would be closing and moving to a bigger and better location. Now, almost a year later, the restaurant has announced its new location has officially opened.
“Thank you to everyone that has messaged, emailed, called… THE WAIT IS OVER,” shared the restaurant on Instagram.
Hugo’s is best known for its tasty menu offerings like tacos, enchiladas, and of course, margaritas.
What’s even better is the new location is just across the parking lot in the same Clayton Market in Surrey. The spot also has locations in Chilliwack, Richmond, and Kelowna.
Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen Clayton
Address: 19181 Fraser Highway, Surrey
