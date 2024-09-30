FoodRestaurant Openings

Hugo's Mexican Kitchen Clayton reopens in new location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Sep 30 2024, 6:49 pm
Hugo's Mexican Kitchen Clayton reopens in new location

In November 2023, Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen announced that it would be closing and moving to a bigger and better location. Now, almost a year later, the restaurant has announced its new location has officially opened.

“Thank you to everyone that has messaged, emailed, called… THE WAIT IS OVER,” shared the restaurant on Instagram.

Hugo’s is best known for its tasty menu offerings like tacos, enchiladas, and of course, margaritas.

What’s even better is the new location is just across the parking lot in the same Clayton Market in Surrey. The spot also has locations in Chilliwack, Richmond, and Kelowna.

Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen Clayton

Address: 19181 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop