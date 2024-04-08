White Spot to reopen at YVR Airport

YVR Airport recently ranked among the top 10 airports worldwide for food and drinks, and it’s getting another great food spot added to its lineup.

Just a day after it announced that Triple O’s is joining its food lineup, the airport shared White Spot would also be coming to the airport.

White Spot YVR Airport will be opening its doors in the domestic terminal pre-security, meaning you won’t need to buy a ticket to dine here.

“No trip to BC is complete without a stop to BC’s own restaurant,” shared YVR in the announcement post.

“Alongside White Spot’s classic dishes, the menu will feature innovative culinary creations in an elevated West Coast dining space with elements that pay homage to White Spot’s BC roots.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Int’l Airport (@yvrairport)

White Spot originally operated a location at YVR until it closed in August 2021. Travellers can expect to dine at this new spot in Fall 2024.

“So excited to be back at YVR. See you all there,” commented White Spot.

Recently, White Spot has closed its Langley restaurant after 44 years of operation and its Park Royal location after over 60 years.

Address: 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond — domestic terminal pre-security

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok