Fraser Street has been home to many new restaurants and cafes in recent months, and another intriguing one is coming in hot: Madame Danh.

The new eatery is named after a term of respect and affection for chef-owner Tyson’s grandmother.

“Madame is a French honorific used to address a woman with respect, Danh is the family name of Tyson’s grandmother, she was also raised in the French Catholic Church from childhood until she met her husband and immigrated to Canada in 1986,” a rep for the restaurant shares with Dished.

Tyson first discovered his love for cooking by learning from his mom while growing up in Vietnam. He moved to Canada in 2012 when his passion was rekindled and inspired by his grandmother.

He went on to study the culinary arts at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton.

Since then, Tyson has worked in the kitchens of notable establishments around Vancouver, including Cactus Club, West, Miku, Como Taperia, and Nemesis Coffee.

Madame Danh isn’t just named after Tyson’s grandmother, as he has included some of her precious recipes in his culinary program at the forthcoming restaurant.

“Madame Danh would be proud to see her recipe bring joy to so many people,” the restaurant shares.

We are told to expect traditional Vietnamese flavours combined with international ingredients and techniques here.

Think crispy soft shell crab spring rolls with shrimp and pork served with lemon mayo along with bites like Madame Danh’s AAA steak phở.

Other items mentioned include squid ink fried rice and maple fish sauce glazed roasted rainbow carrot.

Situated at 4288 Fraser Street (formerly Golden Joy Restaurant), the 1,000 sq ft space offers seats for 35 inside.

Madame Danh will celebrate its soft opening period from October 8 to 13, offering a 10% discount to patrons.

Find it open Tuesday to Sunday for lunch service from 11 am to 3 pm and for dinner service from 5 to 9 pm.

Madame Danh

Address: 4288 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-1518

Instagram