Tucked away on the corner of E Cordova and Main Street is a new Hong Kong-style cafe serving an entire menu of gluten-free comfort food.

Saan Saan softly opened its doors in August 2024, bringing the community a selection of sweet and savoury treats, espresso drinks, and tea-based beverages. Dished went to check out the space and talked with co-owner Eric Siu (who owns the space with his siblings Jamie and Sarena) about the new venture.

“This was definitely a labour of love,” said Eric. “This space was actually our grandparents’ old house, so it was quite a process to go through the rezoning and renovations, but I think now we’re super happy and humble to have this space.”

The food

Must-tries on the menu include what Eric told Dished was his favourite: the pineapple coconut cookie. If you’re a fan of the much-loved pineapple bun, then you’re definitely going to love this one. “It has a wonderful kind of custardy top that’s reminiscent of a pineapple bun, but then inside it’s a nice buttery coconut filling,” said Eric. We couldn’t agree more.

Another tasty option we tried was the Yeun Yeung mochi brownie. Fans of mochi donuts will be delighted with the familiar chewy consistency of this goodie. Pair that with a perfectly crispy top and melt-in-your-mouth chocolate and you’re in for a good time. Plus, the entire brownie is vegan (but if you hadn’t told us, we would have had no idea).

On the drink side, Saan Saan offers two signature shaken iced teas made with tea from Treasure Green Tea Company, Vancouver’s first premium Chinese tea shop in historic Chinatown. We ordered the Charcoal Roast Iron Buddha Oat Milk Tea, a comforting beverage that is subtly sweet with a touch of smokey goodness. You’ll also find your standard cafe offerings like lattes and Americanos on the menu.

The concept

One of the unique things about the cafe is that its entire menu is gluten-free.

“We chose to make everything gluten-free because we have some dietary restrictions, and we know a lot of friends and family that also have them, so we felt like we sort of missed that cultural connection growing up,” said Eric. “So we decided that we wanted to create something like this so that it’s inclusive and everyone feels comfortable and safe when they come and dine with us.”

When asked why people should visit, Eric said Saan Saan is a way to show the history of Vancouver, especially for Chinese Canadians.

“I grew up in the area. I grew up in this building. My grandmother taught me how to cook here, and it just feels like this area is home.”

Eric also added that they’ve received a great reception from the community since opening. “They feel like there’s really nothing like this, and they’re just happy that we’re here.”

However, the best way to describe Saan Saan is “intentional.” From the delicious menu items and drinks to the architecture and even the glassware that Eric has been collecting since 2007, everything has its place to create one unique and unified experience.

Saan Saan is currently softly open Friday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm, but we’d recommend going earlier in the day to make sure you get all the goodies your heart desires. Be sure to follow the cafe on Instagram for updated hours.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

