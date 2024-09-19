FoodRestaurant Openings

El Cartel opens first brick-and-mortar location in Vancouver

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Sep 19 2024, 4:57 pm
El Cartel opens first brick-and-mortar location in Vancouver

What started as an East Vancouver food truck in 2015 has recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location at UBC.

El Cartel opened in the AMS Nest in August 2024, serving hungry students returning to classes a selection of Mexican-inspired street eats.

“As we expand to the AMS Nest, we’re excited to bring our unique twist on Mexican cuisine to the UBC community, offering fresh, bold flavours in every bite,” shared the restaurant. “We provide options that are Halal, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, keto and dairy-free, so there’s something for everyone.”

El Cartel told Dished that it was one of the first to introduce Bulgogi Steak Tacos and Bulgogi Steak on Fries to the city.

The new spot is open Monday to Friday from 11 am to 7 pm on the lower level of the Nest.

Will you be checking out this new UBC spot? Let us know in the comments.

El Cartel

Address: 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop