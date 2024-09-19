What started as an East Vancouver food truck in 2015 has recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location at UBC.

El Cartel opened in the AMS Nest in August 2024, serving hungry students returning to classes a selection of Mexican-inspired street eats.

“As we expand to the AMS Nest, we’re excited to bring our unique twist on Mexican cuisine to the UBC community, offering fresh, bold flavours in every bite,” shared the restaurant. “We provide options that are Halal, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, keto and dairy-free, so there’s something for everyone.”

El Cartel told Dished that it was one of the first to introduce Bulgogi Steak Tacos and Bulgogi Steak on Fries to the city.

The new spot is open Monday to Friday from 11 am to 7 pm on the lower level of the Nest.

Will you be checking out this new UBC spot? Let us know in the comments.

El Cartel

Address: 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

