Taylight Local Craft Beer & Kitchen opens in downtown Vancouver
A Port Coquitlam brewery has recently launched a destination for sips and bites in downtown Vancouver: Taylight Local Craft Beer & Kitchen.
This new spot is located at 990 Smithe Street in Vancouver, just around the corner from the Scotiabank Theatre and right next to Pacifico Pizzeria.
Taylight took over this address from Chef Huang Taiwan Bistro 990, which quietly closed in 2023.
The Metro Vancouver brewery launched in Port Coquitlam and operates a tasting room there at #402 – 1485 Coast Meridian Road.
As for the downtown location, the business’s Google Business page says it offers 12 local beers on tap, along with wine, cider, sake, cocktails, and non-boozy sips too.
Find it open downtown now, beer lovers!
Taylight Local Craft Beer & Kitchen
Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-564-1990
