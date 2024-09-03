FoodRestaurant Openings

Tasty BBQ and Beer Bar opens in Vancouver

Sep 3 2024, 10:44 pm
The wait is finally over; Tasty BBQ and Beer Bar has officially opened its Vancouver location.

The restaurant opened in a prime location at 1018 Beach Avenue, the former site of Najia Restaurant.

“Located right by the seawall, we’re bringing the flavours you love from Richmond straight to the heart of the city,” shared Tasty on Instagram.

The restaurant is best known for its skewers, as well as its Chinese street food and unique drinks.

“Indulge in our expertly crafted mocktails and irresistible in-house desserts while enjoying breathtaking ocean views from our unique bar,” continued Tasty. “Whether you’re here for a casual meet-up with friends or a business gathering, our spacious and inviting Downtown location is the perfect spot!”

The restaurant also has a Richmond location at 180-7771 Westminster Highway.

Will you be checking out this new spot for Chinese street food and drinks? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 1018 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

