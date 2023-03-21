If you are reading this and thinking to yourself, “not another closure,” we feel the same. Dished has learned that Trattoria in Kitsilano will be closing after 15 years.

The news comes after a string of recent closure announcements from local spots like the Weirdo Cafe, Bentoya Restaurant, and Benkei Ramen.

However, in Trattoria’s case, it’s not goodbye, just see you later.

The eatery will be on the hunt for a new location in Kitsilano, so fingers crossed that the Glowbal Restaurant Group spot finds something sooner than later, as its classic Italian comfort eats will surely be missed in the neighbourhood.

The restaurant shared that its lease at its current 1850 W 4th Avenue spot is expiring. The brand has operated a location here for 15 years, having first opened its doors back in 2008.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trattoria (@trattoriakitchen)

Trattoria Kitsilano invites patrons to come in and enjoy its famous Tratt Tuesdays pasta, 50% off wine Wednesdays, weekend brunch, and more before it stops operations.

April 6 will be the last day of service here.

While the team searches for a new location in this area, you can head to its sister locations at Park Royal, in Burnaby, and soon, at the new outpost opening in Langley.