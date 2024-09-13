Hungry Vancouverites will soon have another reason to hop on the SeaBus and head over to Lower Lonsdale, as the neighbourhood’s newest brunch café, Loam Bistro, is opening soon.

Dished popped into the new 230 Esplanade West eatery to check it out before launch. The business’s exterior is delightfully dominated by Loam’s colourful branding, which was the vision of life and business partners/owners Honoka Saito and Chef Rahul Negi.

Saito has years of experience as a barista and beverage consultant, while Negi has worked in kitchens around the globe and at local spots such as Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House and Robba di Matti.

Together, the duo and their honorary “CEO” (their adorable dog Simba) brought Loam Bistro to life. The pair is responsible for the interior design and the menu, while Jonathan Wood created the branding for the concept.

The interior features bright colours, light woods, hanging flowers, and tons of greenery. The small but mighty room’s centrepiece is a 12-foot living tree, which arrived shortly before we did.

There’s ample seating at high tops and banquettes where guests can enjoy a menu of contemporary brunch eats.

During our visit, we saw a few hearty mains, such as the Bone Marrow Omelette made from free-range eggs, chuck roast, organic grass-fed bone marrow, coconut gravy, and Gruyere.

An unexpected item, but always a welcome addition to our mid-morning eating session, was the Bangers & Mash. The full-flavoured combo of potato mash, farmer sausage, red wine sauce, and caramelized onions will be up for order for those craving a take on a traditional British dish.

On the lighter side, we tasted the Açaí Bowl, which combines Greek yogurt, rose water, homemade granola, fresh fruit, and chia seeds.

The rest of the menu offers everything from a Lobster Scramble to a Pistachio French Toast. There is a lot to explore here food-wise.

Expect to find drip coffee and espresso-based beverages up for order here. Beans from local roasters such as North Vancouver’s House of Funk and Richmond’s Moving Coffee will also be on offer. Tea from O5, including premium matcha and hojicha from Japan, along with juice and kombucha, will also be available.

Loam Bistro officially opens its doors on Thursday, October 3. The first 20 groups who show up to dine on the grand opening day can enjoy two-for-one entrees.

Address: 230 Esplanade W, North Vancouver