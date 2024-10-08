Vancouver just got a new spot for authentic Mexican burritos and organic artisanal coffee: El Cafecito.

The fast-casual café is located within Alimentaria Mexicana on Granville Island. It comes from the same folks behind Alimentaria, Nuba, and the much-loved Chancho Tortilleria.

Aiming to offer patrons a quick and convenient experience, El Cafecito serves up sustainably sourced, organic Agro Roasters coffee alongside signature sips like the Nitro Cafe De Olla and the Horchatte, described as “a playful take on latte using horchata.”

When it comes to bites, guests can expect hearty, grab-and-go burritos. Varieties such as Frijol Con Queso (beans and cheese), Huevo Con Chorizo (egg and chorizo), and Birria Con Frijol (beef and beans) will be up for grabs.

They are made with warm and fresh handmade 10-inch tortillas.

El Cafecito offers seats for 16 inside and 16 outside on its patio; both spaces were designed by Scott Cohen.

“We are thrilled to introduce El Cafecito to Granville Island,” says Ernesto Gomez, Co-founder of Alimentaria Mexicana and El Cafecito.

“This concept was born from our desire to bring authentic Latin American coffee and cuisine to Vancouver in a way that fits the busy lifestyle of Granville Island’s workers and visitors. We want our café to feel like an extension of the island’s creative community, where people can stop in for a quick pick-me-up or stay for a while and soak in the atmosphere.”

Find El Cafecito open daily from 9 am to 3 pm. And, if you happen to work on Granville Island, you’ll be given a 10% discount on food and drinks here. Talk about a nice perk!

El Cafecito

Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver

Instagram