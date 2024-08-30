From the team behind Shameless Buns is a brand-new pop-up specializing in New England clam chowder: Jack’s Chowder.

“We’ve often wondered why Vancouver doesn’t really have a New England clam chowder spot, à la Seattle, San Francisco, and pretty much the entire East Coast. So we thought, why not create one!” said Shameless Buns. “Jack’s Chowder pays homage to those seaside afternoons: sun glistening, with the lingering aroma of ocean funk… pier side and a good bowl of clam chowder.”

While Jack’s Chowder aims to pay homage to the classic chowder we all know and love, it will, of course, be elevating the dish.

“We’ve done it right and have included everything you want: sourdough bread bowl, oyster crackers, bacon ends from our friends Crack On and Lobster Oil, cuz we’re fancy like that.”

This chowder was a labour of love that took many tries to make perfect.

“We plowed through recipes and set out to develop the best New England clam chowder we could, but it would not come easy; too thick, too thin, too fishy, too spicy,” said the restaurant. “Then, one day, we did it. It was perfect. Velvety and rich, with just the right amount of sea vibes and a hint of nostalgia.”

But if you’re not feeling chowder, you’ll still have plenty of other “good stuff” to enjoy. One of these items is a fish sandwich, which Jack’s Chowder calls a “kind of a grown-up version of the Filet-O-something.” It features beer-battered cod, B&B pickles, American cheese, and Jack’s tartar sauce all on a tasty bun.

Other items include Dill Pickle Popcorn Shrimp, Salt & Vinegar Fries, house-made pickles, and the “tangiest tartar you’ve ever lapped up.”

“We hope you love our chowder (and the ‘good stuff’) as much as we do. We hope you take a moment to feel the sun on your face and the breeze in your hair (even if it’s January in Vancouver). Life is rich and beautiful… so is a good bowl of clam chowder,” concluded Jack’s Chowder.

Located at 5772 Fraser Street in Vancouver, this pop-up will operate out of Shameless Buns from September 6 to 8 and September 13 to 15. But if all goes well, Jack’s Chowder could become a permanent addition to the Vancouver dining scene.

Will you be checking out this chowder pop-up? Let us know in the comments.

When: September 6 to 8 and 13 to 15

Where: Shameless Buns — 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver

