There is a long history that takes us to Earl of Sandwich opening in Langley, one that dates back to 1762.

Earl of Sandwich is a sandwich chain created by the descendants of the original creator of the sandwich, John Montagu.

It’s said that he was playing cards and did not want to leave the gaming table to eat. He asked for a serving of roast beef between two slices of bread so he could eat with his hands.

Thus, the sandwich was born.

In 2004, Lord John Montagu, the 11th Earl of Sandwich and his son, the Honorable Orlando Montagu, direct descendants of the OG John Montagu, partnered with Robert Earl, founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood, to launch the Earl of Sandwich restaurants.

It’s best known for its locations in Las Vegas and Disney Parks. There’s also a spot for these legendary sandwiches in Kelowna, BC.

While the sandwich has evolved over the years, Earl of Sandwich is still serving it right.

During our visit, we got to try two sandwiches: The Montagu and the one that started it all: The Original 1762.

The Original 1762 is an image of what John Montagu may have eaten as the first sandwich.

It comes with roast beef, cheddar & horseradish sauce. What is a relatively simple sandwich is packed full of flavour, and if this is what Montagu had eaten in 1762, then it makes sense why the sandwich is such a phenomenon.

The Montagu is an elevated version of the Original 1762. It comes with roast beef, turkey, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, Roma tomato & Earl’s mustard sauce.

While the Original 1762 was our personal favourite, those who want a bit more of a substantial take on the classic will enjoy The Montagu.

We also had a chance to try the tomato soup, which included in-house bread crumbs. They added a nice crunch to the very flavourful soup.

Additionally, no sandwich from Earl’s is complete without a side of its crispy tater tots.

An unexpected but very welcome menu item we enjoyed was the Cobb Salad. It came with large strips of grilled chicken alongside greens, bacon, cheddar, Roma tomato, cucumber, cranberries, and ranch dressing.

It was fresh and a very filling portion. If you’re looking for a non-sandwich option at Earl of Sandwich (not sure why you would do that), you can’t go wrong with the salad.

Earl of Sandwich also offers some seasonal sandwiches like Holiday Turkey, which includes turkey, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and mayonnaise. This just so happens to be all our favourite items on the family dinner table during the holidays.

Currently, Earl of Sandwich Langley does not offer a breakfast menu like its American counterparts. However, Dished was told that it’ll possibly be added in the future.

Earl of Sandwich opens on December 9 and will operate from 10 am to 10 pm seven days a week.

Address: 20727 Willoughby Town Centre Drive, Langley

