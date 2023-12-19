Ykiki Poke has taken over former Tacomio location in North Vancouver

A little over two months after Tacomio closed its North Vancouver location, a new food stop has opened.

Ykiki Poke has opened its doors, and to celebrate its opening, it’s offering 15% off of all poke bowls and burritos.

It serves varieties of poke like salmon, tuna, bulgogi, aburi, prawn, and more! From there, you can choose from seven different bases, including sushi rice, five-grain rice, quinoa salad, soba noodles, and konjac noodles. You can then add what they call “crispies,” like its crunch wonton crisps.

Welcome #YkikiPoke to #NorthVan! 🍱🍤🌯 New poke and sushi spot at 1300 Lonsdale where Taco Mio once stood. Grand opening special is 15% off pickup orders. #nowopen #SmallBiz pic.twitter.com/n7rwyUfiS5 — Elliott Chun, REALTOR® (@elliottchun) December 15, 2023

After all that, you can add any of its eight sauces and ten toppings. There are a lot of options to customize your bowls to make sure you get exactly what you want. You can even order your bowl as a burrito.

In addition to poke, Ykiki also serves sushi, soups, and curry. We’re particularly excited to try its chicken curry made with coconut milk, ground onion, tomato, chickpeas, potatoes, carrot, and chopped chicken.

This new restaurant comes just two months after Tacomio closed its North Vancouver spot. Since then, Tacomio has closed its other two locations.

Address: 1300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

