FoodRestaurant Openings

Ykiki Poke has taken over former Tacomio location in North Vancouver

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Dec 19 2023, 12:02 am
Ykiki Poke has taken over former Tacomio location in North Vancouver

A little over two months after Tacomio closed its North Vancouver location, a new food stop has opened.

Ykiki Poke has opened its doors, and to celebrate its opening, it’s offering 15% off of all poke bowls and burritos.

It serves varieties of poke like salmon, tuna, bulgogi, aburi, prawn, and more! From there, you can choose from seven different bases, including sushi rice, five-grain rice, quinoa salad, soba noodles, and konjac noodles. You can then add what they call “crispies,” like its crunch wonton crisps.

After all that, you can add any of its eight sauces and ten toppings. There are a lot of options to customize your bowls to make sure you get exactly what you want. You can even order your bowl as a burrito.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ykiki Poke (@ykikipoke)

In addition to poke, Ykiki also serves sushi, soups, and curry. We’re particularly excited to try its chicken curry made with coconut milk, ground onion, tomato, chickpeas, potatoes, carrot, and chopped chicken.

This new restaurant comes just two months after Tacomio closed its North Vancouver spot. Since then, Tacomio has closed its other two locations.

Ykiki Poke

Address: 1300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop